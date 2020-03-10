Traveller claims Russell Brand was rude to Qantas staff before cancelling gig over coronavirus fears

A Qantas passenger has claimed Russell Brand ’caused a scene’ and stormed off a plane bound for Perth before take-off.

The British comedian announced on Monday he was cancelling his sell-out gig in the Western Australian capital after a woman who attended the venue was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

According to passenger Jordan Trevis, Brand disembarked flight QF573 from Brisbane to Perth shortly after boarding on Monday afternoon.

Mr Trevis told The West Australian Brand complained about the side-by-side seating and claimed the actor was rude to Qantas staff.

‘He gets on and he’s being a bit rude. He was complaining about the plane and how close he had to sit to someone else,’ he claimed.

‘He started complaining about the seat and the quality, it wasn’t what he was expecting.’

According to Mr Trevis, Brand got up with his bag, went to the toilet and then walked off the aircraft after another passenger sat down next to him.

‘He was causing a bit of a scene. They [the flight attendants]weren’t too happy with him, he was clearly being a bit rude,’ he claimed.

Three flight attendants spoke to Brand, Mr Trevis claimed.

There was a delay of about 30 minutes but it was not related to Brand allegedly choosing not to fly.

On Monday afternoon Brand wrote on Instagram: ‘We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT’S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show.’

‘I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you. My apologies, I hope I see you soon.’

Brand was referring to a woman who watched the West Australian Symphony Orchestra at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday before receiving a positive test result that evening.

She had been tested the day before after flying from London to Perth on Qantas flight QF10.

It comes after Brand’s ex-wife Katy Perry announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Brand is booked to take the stage for his Recovery Live tour on Wednesday night in Adelaide.

Australian tour promoter Adrian Bohm said he stood behind Brand’s Instagram post when contacted by The West Australian.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Bohm and Qantas for comment.