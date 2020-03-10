Traveller reveals how she gets business class upgrades

A self-confessed ‘upgrade queen’ has shared her best tips for landing yourself a business or first class seat without having to lie and say it’s your honeymoon or anniversary.

Avid traveller Julie Vulin said that her strategies have worked on nine out of every 10 flights so long as she didn’t fly as part of a couple or family.

From dressing the part to the exact line you should use on the check-in staff, this long-haul expert gave Escape an insight into scoring that elusive seat.

It’s no secret that dressing the part can go a long way in earning you points with the flight attendants, so keep your tracksuit pants for when you’re seated on the plane.

Instead, Julie adopts her ‘LA outfit’ for check-in which includes a pair of dark jeans, a plain t-shirt, jacket and pair of nice shoes – it’s not over the top but still eye-catching enough to look presentable.

Once you earn that upgrade you can switch out the tight jeans for relaxed trousers and remove the jacket so you’re more comfortable.

Julie will always approach the counter to ‘check’ on her seat assignment and it is there that she will say: ‘If the flight is crowded, don’t worry, you can bump me into business or first class.’

If the attendant smiles back at her Julie continues on with, ‘OK, seriously, I know everyone asks, so I don’t want to bother. I know you have a tough job. Have a great day.’

Then she will go and sit somewhere near the counter, but not too close, and won’t approach again. Most of the time that same attendant will come by and tell her she has been upgraded.

It’s never too late to be upgraded, not even when you’re already seated in economy class.

Julie remembered a time when she was seated by the toilets and passengers continually banged into her seat on their way past.

She chose a kindly hostess and asked if they could do anything about the problem.

Moments later she was told to collect her things because she was being moved to business class for the duration of the 16-hour flight.

If you’re flying during the middle of summer or over school holidays, flights are likely to be packed, making it difficult to earn your place in business.

Flying ‘shoulder’ seasons – outside of popular times like summer and Christmas – means you’re more likely to get bumped up, and flying mid-week is even better.

‘Even if you don’t get anything, flights and airports are generally less crowded and more civilised – and flights are less expensive,’ she said.

Show the same type of kindness you were giving the flight staff to those who work at your hotel, because they are equally likely to offer you perks.

Don’t tell them it’s your birthday or anniversary if it’s not, but instead say you’re on a much-needed romantic getaway with your partner.

‘I never once have not been given a room upgrade or gorgeous bottle of wine and/or a lovely platter of food, fruit, cake – you name it,’ Julie said.

‘Remember, unless it’ s a small business the upgrade is not coming from their pocket so it’s no skin off their nose.’