Traveller reveals unique packing technique to fit five days worth of clothing into carry-on luggage

A clever traveller has revealed how she manages to fit five days’ worth of clothing into one carry-on bag.

While many favour folding or rolling their clothes, the anonymous woman said that by ‘stacking’ clothes on top of one another at a 90 degree angle, she has managed to pack more luggage than ever.

Stacking the clothes in this manner means that the bulkiest parts of clothing, such as hemlines and collars, are not all piled on top of one another, so the space in your suitcase can be maximised.

‘I stopped rolling and folding and my clothes are less wrinkled when I arrive and I can carry more in the same space,’ the traveller wrote on Reddit.

‘I can also pack for a week in just a few minutes.’

The anonymous traveller added that she actually stacks everything outside of her suitcase before placing the completed piles inside her luggage, meaning that she has plenty of space to work in.

‘I lay the first item on the bed or floor, then I lay the next item rotated 90 degrees on top of that,’ she said.

‘I keep rotating 90 degrees and layering until I have everything in a pile.’

To finish, the traveller said she places small items such as underwear or socks in the centre, then folds the corners before placing the bundle into the suitcase.

The reason why the packing trick works is that by twisting the items, the hems and the waistbands are alternated to prevent bulk on one end.

By using this method, the traveller said she was able to fit five days’ worth of clothes, two pairs of shoes, as well as toiletries and make up in a carry-on sized bag.

The tip received mixed comments online, with some saying they are going to stick to rolling or folding their clothes, while others prefer compression bags to keep everything organised.

However, the travel lover urged any skeptics to give the technique a try, noting that she thought it ‘sounded idiotic when she read it’ but that it worked incredibly well when she actually tested it.

Commenting on the Reddit post, one mother shared her own tip for travelling with a family, revealing that she uses a ‘mothership bag’ in addition to her family suitcases to hold essentials for each family member prior to arriving at the hotel.