Travellers from France to UK must declare coronavirus symptoms, government rules

Travellers from France to the United Kingdom will be required to self-certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel, the government has announced.

Under new rules, Brits returning from France on or after August 15 must self-isolate upon their return, due to high COVID-19 infection rates in France.

The imposition of quarantine conditions have hit Britons’ favourite holiday destinations in the middle of summer and as the travel industry fights for survival.

Earlier this year the government was criticised for being too slow to lock down at the beginning of the pandemic when many cases were thought to have arrived from holidaymakers returning from Italy.

The UK’s quarantine policy began in June.

For the latest coronavirus updates, read our liveblog here

Other countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia and Austria are already on the government’s quarantine list.

Last night, thousands of Brits scrambled to rush home ahead of the quarantine deadline and new restrictions in the north of England.

Tougher measures for areas of Greater Manchester and Lancashire came into force at midnight, with people now advised not to socialise with anyone outside their household, and funerals and weddings limited to 20 people.

The Government said it was concerned that a rise in people testing positive for coronavirus in Oldham, Blackburn and Pendle was due to “social mixing” particularly among 20 to 39-year-olds.

They were also advised to avoid using public transport unless it is essential.

The number of people attending weddings, civil partnerships and funerals should be no more than 20 people, made up of household members and close family only, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Friday’s announcement stopped short of a localised lockdown, where businesses would be closed, which Oldham council’s leader Sean Fielding had earlier this week warned could be “catastrophic” for the area.

He tweeted: “We have reached agreement with the Government that Oldham will not go in to full local economic lockdown.

“Some additional restrictions will be introduced, however.”

The Government said people can still shop and go to work and that schools and other childcare settings will open as normal under the new restrictions.