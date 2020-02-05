Travellers granted planning permission to build in Hertfordshire village despite High Court order

Locals have been left furious after brazen travellers were given planning permission for a sprawling site on the outskirts of an upmarket rural village despite being ordered to leave.

Residents in the affluent Hertfordshire enclave were stunned after an inspector ruled the encampment, which was described as ‘sizeable’ at 2.7 hectares (6.6 acres) in documents, must stay despite a High Court hearing.

Permission has been granted by the Planning Inspectorate after the travellers moved onto the site on Good Friday last year, with heavy equipment and 2,000 tons of hardcore arriving within hours of their appearance.

They were slapped with an injunction in April and ordered to leave – but now 10 caravans and 10 mobile homes can stay on the outskirts of Little Hadham, where houses can sell for as much as £1.7million.

After the decision was announced on Tuesday, one villager said: ‘This is a bitter pill to swallow, especially for anyone who pays their taxes and upholds the law … I think they [the travellers]caught everyone napping.’

Making the ruling, the planning inspector said the site was a ‘sustainable location for a gypsy and traveller site in relation to accessibility to services and facilities’ and ‘the development would not unduly harm that character and appearance of the surrounding area’.

As well as the caravans and mobile homes, the group have been given permission for ’10 utility buildings and the formation of access road and hardstandings on Land off Chapel Lane, Letty Green’.

After the travellers arrived over Easter Weekend last year locals estimated it to be worth £3million if developed, with the surrounding areas being home to several million pound homes.

The land – which had been used as a grazing field for cattle for at least 15 years – was bought for £95,000 with unauthorised work beginning during the Easter Bank Holiday.

Land Registry records showed that the land was purchased in November 2018 for £95,000 by Donna Bull, of Plaistow, East London. She could not be contacted for comment when approached by the Mail On Sunday in May.

It was thought that Ms Bull was in the process of transferring ownership into the names of at least eight new people last spring.

After the council secured a High Court injunction to remove the travellers on Easter Saturday, the group refused to leave the land and 19 of them were later convicted of contempt of court.

After the injunction the travellers put in a formal application to authorise the site’s use as an encampment, with Tuesday’s decision meaning that despite the earlier injunction, they can stay.

The Planning Inspectorate explained how a local authority is able to seek an injunction where a use of land has not been granted planning permission.

However, a retrospective planning application can be made in those circumstances and if refused, an appeal against that decision can be made to the Planning Inspectorate.

This is a separate process to any Court order. If it is found that the use is acceptable in planning terms and permission granted then that would mean the use becomes lawful. The appeal decision can be challenged in the High Court.

Although now being approved to be on the land, the planning permission does come with conditions, including that only gypsies and travellers will live on the site.

Other rules include there being no more than 10 pitches on the site and on each of the pitches no more than two caravans at one time as well as no vehicles over 3.5 tonnes being stationed on the land.

The use of the land could also be removed if the travellers do not arrange for adequate visibility or a way of dealing with water drainage within three months, according to the Inspectorate’s report.

Little Hadham is filled with 53 abodes worth more than £1million and the picturesque village is located close to the River Ash with a population of just over a thousand residents.

The influential residents of the well-heeled settlement, just a few miles from Bishop’s Stortford, which include former England football star Matthew Upson, have been shocked by the decision.

Taxpayers now face a costly battle to try and overturn the ruling, which was made yesterday following a High Court injunction to tear down the works.

After being ordered to leave the successful planning application was made by a Timothy Mahoney and others – with East Herts Council pledging to fight the ruling.

A spokesman said: ‘We have received the appeal decision regarding the Little Hadham site, the appeal has been allowed and planning permission granted.

‘We are extremely disappointed with the outcome. We will be taking further legal advice and looking at our options.’

Residents in the picturesque village previously called for the council to take a tough stance and have today said they don’t think the new decision will be the last.

Speaking today one resident, who lives in the heart of the village, said: ‘This is a bitter pill to swallow, especially for anyone who pays their taxes and upholds the law.

‘When they moved onto the site, it was with military precision. I think they caught everyone napping. They’ve put a decent driveway in and then you had to laugh as suddenly there were these little speed limit signs.

‘I’m not saying I’m over the moon about what’s happened, but you have to take your hat off to them about how it was all done. They knew what they were doing, and now it’s paid off in bucketloads.’

Another woman, who was inspecting the boundary of the site today, said: ‘We’re just going to have to wait and see now. I think there will be further action on this, there has to be.’

A mum, who did not want to be named, said: ‘They’re well out of the way of the village and haven’t caused any trouble as far as I am aware. I wasn’t overly surprised when I heard that they would be allowed to stay.

‘There’s a shortage of traveller sites but you know and I know that they’ve played the system to perfection and that’s upset a lot of people I know in the village.’

Hundreds of letters were also sent to the council opposing the site. Gary Woods wrote: ‘I would like to register my vehement objection to this planning application.

‘Should this application be allowed it will do nothing other than promote a massive security risk to the homes and businesses in the area and slash millions off local properties in the area.

‘Needless to say this will also affect the rateable value of these houses costing the local authority substantial revenue.

‘The people in this area have worked their whole lives to secure homes of this value and l do not see why we should be disadvantaged in this way to the tune of a whole life’s work.’

Jenni Curtis of Gazeley, Suffolk, fumed: ‘I had to leave Hertfordshire, as it was too expensive for me to live there.

‘I had to leave my whole family behind and all my friends who I have grown up with, as I couldn’t afford to live in Hertfordshire.

‘So it infuriates me that a group of people can ‘buy’ the land from ‘someone’ and then submit an application, and find a way around all the legalities and planning processes to make fools of everyone.’

Carol Riley, of Little Hadham, raged: ‘The use of this land is agricultural and should remain as such. The travellers’ site will have a massive impact on house prices. The land was obtained deceitfully. The travellers have ignored the injunction.’

However dad-of-five Tommy was defiant the travellers were determined to make the site their home when he told the Mail On Sunday: ‘When we get planning permission, we are going to tarmac the whole field.

‘We want to get water and electricity – we want to put up lights and gates. This place will look better than the millionaires’ homes up the road. We don’t want to raise our children at the side of a road. Wherever we go, we get moved on.

‘We want our children to be registered with GPs and learn how to read and write in schools. We have pregnant women who will need to give birth soon in hospital. It is better that we are here than in a school field or park.’