Travis Kelce shows off custom-made Kansas City Chiefs WWE heavyweight belt

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 60 year wait for a Super Bowl championship with an emphatic late win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs were honoured for their emphatic Super Bowl win with a custom WWE championship belt, shown off by none other than tight end Travis Kelce at Wednesday’s victory parade.

Fresh off the back of their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami, the partying doesn’t seem to have died down amongst the Chiefs ranks.

And their incredible victory parade through Kansas on Wednesday gave them the perfect opportunity to show off the latest addition to their trophy cabinet – a custom-made WWE championship belt.

Just like previous winners of the Super Bowl, as well as several other sporting events across the world, the belt has been made to feature the Chiefs logo along with the exact title of the Super Bowl they won.

Wearing the belt in true WWE fashion

in front of thousands of fans outside Union Station, five-time Pro Bowler Kelce revealed his delight at getting his hands on the huge piece of iconic memorabilia.

“I don’t know if you see this belt, but man this belt’s got something on it,” Kelce said.

“It’s got the heavyweight champions of the world, baby!”

As per tradition, WWE executive Triple H tweeted the Chiefs earlier this week to congratulate all involved, telling them to enjoy it with the rest of the ‘Chiefs Kingdom’.

“For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again!

“Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization.

“Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!”

Kelce was one of four players to speak at the parade on Wednesday, as he gave a heartfelt speech in tribute of coach Andy Reid, who ended his 21 year wait for a Super Bowl ring.

“This is the most beautiful scene I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” Kelce said.

“How about 21 years? You all know what that means? Everybody here is thinking: ‘Oh, that’s how long I need to wait to legally get a drink.’

“No. Twenty-one years, that’s how long it has been turning for my guy Andy Reid.

“And what do we do? We open a can of whoop a** on everybody. Fourth quarter [of the Super Bowl], six and whatever left on the clock, down by 10… We got Pat Mahomes and Andy Reid, baby. How about Sammy Watkins? How about Damien Williams?”