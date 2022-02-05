Travis Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his shooting spree at a Nashville Waffle House that left four people dead.

Reinking, 33, went on a rampage inside the popular chain restaurant in 2018 and killed four people with an assault rifle.

Taurean Sanderlin, Joey Perez, Akilah Dasilva, and DeEbony Groves were all shot between the ages of 20 and 29. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

Following victim impact statements to the court, CNN reports that Reinking showed no emotion as his sentence was read.

Several people were injured in the shooting, in addition to the four victims.

During the shooting, Reinking was naked except for a green jacket, despite having initially pleaded not guilty due to insanity.

James Shaw Jr. intervened and wrestled the man’s gun from him.

The shooter then vanished, sparking a manhunt within the city that lasted two days before he was discovered.

