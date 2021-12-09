Travis Scott denies responsibility for the deaths of ten Astroworld fans, claiming that he was unaware of the incident until after the show had ended.

In his first interview since the horrific events on November 5, the rapper, 30, described the festival in Houston, Texas, as an “emotional roller coaster.”

Scott told Charlamagne Tha God that he only found out about the deaths “minutes before the press conference” that local cops were holding.

“It’s so difficult because I always feel connected to my fans.”

I went through something, and I believe that fans and people’s parents also went through something.

And it is excruciatingly painful.

He stated, “It hurts the community, it hurts the city.”

“There have been a lot of thoughts, feelings, and grieving,” the rapper explained.

“I’m just trying to figure it out.”

It’s all I want to do right now.

Wish you could just take everyone in your arms, talk to them, and have conversations with them.”

He continued, “It hurts.”

Charlamagne Tha God asked why the concert went on for another 40 minutes after officials declared it a mass casualty event during the hour-long sit-down interview.

“They told me that we’re going to end the show right after the guests arrive on stage.”

This is precisely what we did.

“There was no communication other than that,” Scott said.

“Didn’t they say, ‘Stop now?'” Charlamagne Tha God wondered.

Scott replied, “No.”

Scott was also questioned about “raging” culture and whether it had played a role in the crush.

“No, it’s something I’ve been working on for a while of just creating these experiences… as artists, we trust professionals to make sure that if something goes wrong, everyone gets out safely,” he explained.

“We’ve cultivated a concert experience that is about having fun rather than causing harm.”

It’s all about letting go and enjoying yourself.”

Scott also acknowledged that he bears some blame for the tragic event.

“It’s my job to figure out what happened here.”

He stated, “I have a responsibility to find a solution.”

“Hopefully, this is a first step for us as artists in terms of having a better understanding of what’s going on.”

Scott had previously offered to pay for all of the victims’ funerals, but the offer was turned down by some of the families.

Ezra Blount’s family, the youngest victim, was among those who turned down the offer.

