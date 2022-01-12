Treasury officials say tax refunds may be delayed this year due to the pandemic and budget issues.

Treasury Department officials announced that the Internal Revenue Service would face significant challenges, causing frustration among both taxpayers and tax preparers.

Budget cuts to the IRS, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and ongoing stimulus-related workload issues may cause tax refunds to be delayed, according to The Washington Post.

Officials usually have a backlog of 1 million returns, but this year it’s “several times” that amount, according to the outlet.

Officials did not provide a specific figure.

As of December, according to the IRS website, there were 6 million unprocessed returns.

23rd, 2021

Another type of return was 2 million unprocessed amended tax returns.

Last year’s filing season ended with 35 million returns awaiting processing.

Taxpayers were left in the dark because the IRS only answered 9 percent of calls.

Many in-person call centers had to shut down due to the pandemic.

In addition, budget cuts spearheaded by Republicans resulted in a 25% reduction in staff.

During President Barack Obama’s and President Donald Trump’s terms, John Koskinen served as the IRS commissioner.

“By definition, no matter how much more efficient you are, you can’t lose 25% of your workforce and expect to do the same amount of work,” he said.

Information technology, revenue agents, and people who answer the phones are all affected.”

Beginning Monday, January 24th, taxpayers will be able to file their taxes.

24th.

Most US taxpayers have until April 24 to file their taxes.

Because Patriots Day falls on the Monday before, residents of Maine and Massachusetts have until Tuesday, April 19 to file their taxes.

