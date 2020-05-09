Treasury reports that by the end of May $ 1,200 will reach retirees

People who do not file returns and their income comes from social security pensions or the retirement system will begin to receive the incentive of $ 1,200 for the COVID-19 pandemic from the end of May, said the Secretary of the Treasury, Francisco Parés Alicea.

The official explained that in the Economic Impact Payment Distribution Plan this group is scheduled to receive the benefit during the third and last phase of the funds distribution process, along with the beneficiaries of the Nutrition Assistance Program, veterans, university students and those who are not required to make contributions according to the law.

“The third phase, which is projected for the end of May, includes all citizens who are not required to file a return and who were not claimed as dependents … The Department of the Treasury works in the search for simple mechanisms so that these people can submit their information, including their bank account, to be able to make the disbursement of payments, “said Parés Alicea in written statements sent to The new day.

The official indicated that the agency will soon make an announcement informing where people can enter their information so that they can receive the funds.

In the case of Social Security beneficiaries, Parés Alicea stated that they are in talks with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and with the Social Security Administration to share data so that the Treasury has the necessary information to identify the people who should be benefited by the initiative.

“The goal is to obtain the information of that group and to be able to make the payments without any management on the part of these citizens. We will exhaust all resources to simplify the process for this population, however, until now, they will also have to submit the information through the link that will be enabled for this phase. It is estimated that a million people will enter this phase, “said the official.

This benefit, which began to be delivered weeks ago in the United States, began to be distributed on the island about a week ago.

The funds seek to ease the economic burden on people in the United States and its territories in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has halted much of the world’s business activity.

In total, $ 1,200 is being distributed to people with incomes less than $ 75,000 annually. Those with incomes greater than this amount could receive the incentive, but in a smaller proportion. To this benefit is added $ 500 for each dependent.

COVID-19 is the disease produced by the new coronavirus strain that has caused 275,500 deaths worldwide. In Puerto Rico, the disease has claimed 108 lives until today, Saturday.