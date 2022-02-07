‘Treating the NHS like a business? That’s bollocks,’ say Adam Kay and Harriet Walter on This Is Going To Hurt.

When it comes to television, its cast tell me about its searing portrayal of life on the wards. Adam Kay’s hit memoir about life as a junior doctor was both hilarious and a searing account of life in the NHS.

This is Going to Hurt, adapted into a BBC comedy drama by Adam Kay from his own bestselling 2017 memoir about life on an NHS labor ward, raises so many issues in such an effortlessly entertaining manner, which is a testament to the richness of its source material.

It covers births and deaths, resilience and frailty (both human and systemic), and the life and work of those who work in the country’s most cherished institution over the course of seven episodes set in 2006.

It’s also the story of one man named Adam, who, like Kay (who has since retired from medicine), is an acting registrar in obstetrics and gynecology.

With Adam’s (Ben Whishaw) work almost exclusively focusing on women in times of great stress and trauma, it was critical for Kay to avoid relying too heavily on a “male” perspective.

Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone, and Stacey Snider founded and own Sister, which produced the show.

Holly Pullinger, the show’s producer, and Lucy Forbes, the show’s lead director (fresh off the success of In My Skin), became just two of many female department heads.

It had a huge impact on the cast.

“Seeing yourself on set makes you feel more at ease,” Michele Austin, who plays unflappable senior midwife Tracey, says.

“Having more black people on set is the same.”

You tend to shrink when you’re in a minority.”

Austin is just one of the series’ formidable female stars: as Adam’s mother, Veronique, Harriet Walter plays another imperious, emotionally distant matriarch; stand-up comedian Ambika Mod makes a remarkable debut as Shruti, a smart, compassionate but overwhelmed junior doctor; and Ashley McGuire’s consultant Miss Houghton is as intimidating as This Country’s Big Mandy.

Each character has depth and substance: Shruti and Tracey make disheartening compromises in their personal lives for the sake of the job, and Adam’s repressed personality is mirrored in Veronique’s own insecurities.

And what about Miss Houghton?

McGuire describes her as “very high-status working class.”

“Oh, boy,” says the narrator.

