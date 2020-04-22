Treatment for expectant mothers with COVID-19 sees good effect: official

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) — Most of the expectant mothers and children with COVID-19 showed only mild symptoms, and the treatment for them has seen good results, an official told a press briefing Tuesday.

For instance, in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the central China city hardest hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, some new mothers with COVID-19 had not only been cured but also given birth to healthy babies after treatment, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission.

Most COVID-19 cases of children have also shown relatively mild symptoms, with few severe and critical cases, she said, adding that some experts believe this may be related to the immature development of children’s autoimmune system.

Some 200 COVID-19 cases among expectant mothers have been reported on the Chinese mainland, while the number of cases among children accounts for 2.4 percent of the total, according to Guo. Enditem