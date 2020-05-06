TRECE renews its website to adapt to television on demand

Television consumption reaches its maximum in these times of confinement, but the way of viewing audiovisual content evolves. From now on, in addition to watching television, TRECE viewers can enjoy the network on a renewed web portal, developed to respond to the new demands of the audience. To watch TV live, but also on demand, when everyone wants, and on the digital device they want.

To live this renewed experience, users only have to enter www.trecetv.es and start browsing the new portal. In addition to a modern and functional design, you will find the possibility of following the chain’s own production emissions through your mobile, tablet or computer. Broadcast with quality and stability of connection, to be able to follow, for example, “El Cascabel”, by Antonio Jiménez, wherever each one is. Or to be able to retrieve the program, share it or comment on it later, delayed, whenever you want.

The rest of TRECE’s own programming, “TRECE a day”, “The morning magnifying glass”, “The good side of things” … is also available on demand, à la carte, for free consumption. Also socio-religious programs. Everything within reach of a click, thanks to a high quality and stable player. The user will find the broadcast of the moment on the web and, from there, can define their own experience browsing the available sections and content. Consult the programming in a new, more intuitive grid, go back to see the complete programs as well as discover the highlights of the different spaces. And it is that the programs that are part of the television offer of the chain are more alive than ever and allow the audience to access the best unpublished content only available on TRECEtv.es.

Promotions

Likewise, on the new website, where COPE.es is also accessed, the user can actively participate and, in addition to sharing the content on their social networks with a single click, they can be part of the debate by leaving their comments and opinions . On the other hand, thanks to the Best of TRECE section, you will be up to date with all the premiere information, the best cinema on television and the highlights of all the programs.

Along with the new adaptable design for computer, tablet and mobile, in a bid to be open to everyone, TRECEtv.es is fully accessible thanks to a system that allows content to be adapted for consultation and voice navigation in seconds , keyboard, sound or touch impacts.

In short, it is a more current, complete and personalized website, open to all audiences and in which each user can find what they want at all times, enabling the audience to be more connected with TRECE, its communicators and its favorite programs. .