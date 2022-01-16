Trevor Phillips holds back tears as he informs the Tory chairman of his daughter’s death during the weekend of the No10 parties.

Trevor Phillips fights back tears as he informs the Tory chairman of the death of his daughter over the weekend of the No10 parties.

The late Sky News presenter said of his late daughter, “She had stuck to the spirit and the letter of the rules.”

Trevor Phillips, a Sky News presenter, fought back tears as he told Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden that his daughter died on the same weekend that Downing Street held parties in Number 10.

On Sunday morning, the host became emotional as he asked Boris Johnson, a senior Tory MP, if he understands the magnitude of the outrage felt by people like him who lost a loved one during Covid.

Mr Phillips reminded Mr Dowden on his Sunday show that the Queen was forced to sit alone at the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, on April 17th, one day after a reported Downing Street bash, due to Covid restrictions.

Mr Phillips wondered aloud, “What kind of people have not one, but two boozy farewell parties the Friday night before this happens?”

He went on to give his own account of the weekend, telling Mr Dowden that he had previously spoken of his daughter’s death but “hoped never to do it again.”

“I saw my two daughters outside at various times that week,” the host said.

“One was expecting a child, and the other was gravely ill.”

Their mother, stepmother, and I were not permitted to meet them all at the same time.

“We all followed the rules to the letter and spirit.”

“On Saturday, after watching Prince Philip’s funeral, I attended one of my friend’s 70th birthday parties.

“He’d rented a tent for just six of us so we could sit outside – he’s got a lot of friends.”

“He followed the rules both in spirit and in letter.

“At that dinner, I get a call that my daughter has collapsed, and as you know, she had been isolated for months because she was ill, and she had died the next morning.”

“She’d followed the rules both in spirit and letter.”

Sushila Phillips, his daughter, died on April 18th at the age of 36, after a 22-year struggle with anorexia.

Mr Phillips, visibly upset, paused for a moment before continuing, “Now, there will be thousands of people who have that story in their background.”

“And, if I may say so, you’re in here talking about a civil case.”

