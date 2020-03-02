Trial date set for London brothers accused over fatal…

A trial date has been set for two brothers charged over a seafront road crash in which three men were struck by a BMW in Brighton.

Promising young footballer Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, suffered serious head injuries in the crash and died in hospital.

His family were in the public gallery on Monday morning expecting to see brothers Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, and Irfan Khondaker, 26, appear at Lewes Crown Court.

However, the pair did not appear and the hearing went ahead without them.

Two other men – aged 18 and 22 – were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash on December 1, 2019.

London man Iftekhar Khondaker is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Younger sibling Irfan Khondaker faces a charge of assisting an offender.

The brothers, both of Caithness Road, Mitcham, according to police, will face trial on a provisional date of August 3.

No pleas have been entered at this stage.

Judge Christine Laing QC told the court that it will likely be before a High Court judge.

Speaking to Mr Delgado’s family in the public gallery, she said that the trial date may change.

A large area of Marine Parade in the East Sussex city was cordoned off while officers investigated the incident, and detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team launched a murder investigation named Operation Danebridge.

Mr Delgado had been a promising young footballer for West Sussex-based Loxwood FC, who play in the Southern Combination Premier Division.

After his death the club paid tribute to him, saying: “We will miss his cheeky smile, energy and jokes – such a lovely lad to have around the club.”

In a statement released by police after the incident, Mr Delgado’s family said: “Suel was a beloved son, brother and friend. He always took care of his family and he will be sadly missed.”

A fundraising page to help with the costs of his funeral raised a staggering £12,885 against a target of just £200.

The two Khondaker brothers are expected to appear in court again on March 27.