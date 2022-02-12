Tributes have been paid following the deaths of four people in Paisley, all of whom were linked to the use of street Valium.

Four people died within weeks of each other, shocking a community.

Their deaths have been linked to the use of dangerous Valium on the streets.

Four tragic deaths in Paisley have been linked to deadly pills, prompting tributes.

The deaths are suspected to be linked to dangerous Etizolam tablets, also known as street Valium, according to police and health officials.

Diane Sanderson, 28, and Hiatam Gibali, 37, are the two most recent victims of street pills, according to authorities.

At the former Castlehead High School student’s flat, a bouquet of yellow flowers is poignantly displayed.

“Hiatam, gone too soon – you were a great wee guy, going to be missed by all,” the message reads.

“Join the angels in flight.”

Hiatam, also known as Tam, had a neighbor who said she was “heartbroken” for his friends and family who lived in the same building as him.

Hiatam had lived in the same building as her for ten years, and she described him as a “good neighbor” who was always there for her when she needed him.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” she told the Paisley Daily Express after hearing about Hiatam and Diane’s deaths.

“I heard he died as a result of dangerous pills, which is awful.”

It’s disgusting that there’s stuff out there that can do this to people.

“For a long time, he was my neighbor.”

I’ve lived here for ten years, and he’s always been a pleasant neighbor.

“If I needed him, he was always there for me.”

“I’m devastated for his family.

His mother lives nearby, and they used to wave from their windows.

“It’s just horrible.”

“I know someone else who lost a relative very recently, and it was also drug related,” she said, adding that she had heard about other drug-related deaths in the area.

“All I can say is that I hope it doesn’t happen to any more people.”

On social media, friends and loved ones paid tribute to the tragic couple, sharing their grief.

“You always knew how to make me laugh even when we were in the hospital together going through hell you still smiled and told me,” a friend of Diane’s said.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.