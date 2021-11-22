Tributes have been paid to a ‘hard-working’ bricklayer father, 60, who was killed after he’stepped in to stop a brawl’ as a man accused of murder.

Tributes have been paid to a ‘hard-working’ bricklayer father, 60, who was killed after he’stepped in to stop a brawl,’ according to a man charged with murder.

Kevin Wood, 60, was killed on Saturday night in Manchester city centre after being attacked during a large-scale disturbance near the popular Printworks venue.

Kevin, who was a passer-by at the time and was not involved in the initial disturbance, was assaulted and died at the scene, according to cops.

Callum Crosbie, 22, of Newcastle, has been charged with murder.

He was scheduled to appear today in Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

Kevin has received tributes, with friends describing him as “the best.”

“He was very friendly and always said ‘Hello,'” said Moses Oca, 46, a neighbor.

“I didn’t know him well, but I was aware that he was a bricklayer.”

“He put in a lot of effort and traveled all over the North West looking for work.”

“RIP woody god only takes the best will be missed tenerife good times thinking ov your family,” wrote friend Trisha Mason on Facebook.

Kevin’s daughter, who was present at the house he and his wife Debra shared, was too upset to say anything today.

Kevin attempted to act as a “peacemaker” and “calm” the fight down, according to one city-centre worker who did not want to be identified.

“There was a fight between a group of lads, and the man tried to stop it,” he told The Sun.

“All he wanted to do was be a peacemaker, and he ended up losing his life.”

The man’s death was described as “awful” by an eyewitness who saw the fight.

“This was a tragic incident in which a man who was not involved in the disturbance lost his life, leaving his family understandably distraught,” Detective Inspector Mark Davis said.

“The cordon has been lifted, and officers are on the scene conducting investigations. However, we’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as we believe a number of people were filming the incident, and those videos could be vital to our investigation.”

“Anyone with information or video should report it online to www.gmp.police.uk, quoting log 2792 of 20112021.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to speak to someone anonymously.”

