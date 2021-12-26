Tributes pour in for the ‘global sage’ with ‘irrepressible good humour,’ Desmond Tutu.

Martin Luther King Junior’s daughter said, “We are better because he was here.”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, known as the “global sage,” died on Boxing Day at the age of 90.

Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, and Martin Luther King’s family have all expressed their condolences, with the cleric’s life having “made the world a better place.”

In a statement released on behalf of his family, the anti-apartheid campaigner’s office confirmed that he “died peacefully this morning at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town.”

The Archbishop was a key figure in the end of apartheid, South Africa’s 43-year-long policy of segregation that ended in 1991.

In 1984, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

Bernice King, Martin Luther King’s daughter, called Tutu a “global sage” and “powerful pilgrim on Earth.”

In a tweet, King said, “We’re better because he was here.”

“The friendship and spiritual bond between us was something we cherished,” said a close friend of the Archbishop, the Dalai Lama.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good,” said Tibet’s spiritual leader, who was often photographed laughing and dancing with him.

“He was a true humanitarian and a passionate human rights advocate.”

The cleric “was a unique character,” according to a World Council of Churches spokesperson.

“His contagious sense of humour and laughter has aided in the resolution of numerous critical situations in South Africa’s political and religious life.”

He could break almost any impasse.

He frequently shared God’s laughter and grace with us,” they continued.

“Another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Desmond Tutu was an unrivaled patriot, a principled and pragmatic leader who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

