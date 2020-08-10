Tributes to ‘dancing angel’, 12, after body of schoolgirl pulled from river

TRIBUTES have poured in for a ‘dancing angel’ schoolgirl after her body was recovered from a river.

The youngster, named locally as Ava Gray, 12, died in the River Leven, Scotland, late last night.

Cops and fire crews were scrambled to the scene at around 6.45pm after the alarm was raised, where they carried out a frantic search.

But tragic Ava was sadly pronounced dead after her body was recovered from the water.

And the youngster’s heartbroken dance teacher has now paid tribute to her on social media – hailing her as an “angel”.

Devastated Holly Douglas wrote: “My dancing angel I am heartbroken.

“Words can’t describe the way I feel Ava, we all love you so so much, you will never be forgotten at Full Out you will always be part of our team and our family.

“The world is a cruel place, thinking of all the family right now, Ava I love you so so much.”

Social media users also paid tribute to Ava after her tragic death.

One person wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken for her family and her dance family! Such a hard time for you all.”

Another commented: “Sending love to you all, such an amazing happy wee girl. Hope her family are alright.”

And a third person wrote: “So incredibly sad. My thoughts are with all her family and loved ones at this time. Particular thoughts to her dancing family.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Sunday, 9 August, police were called to a report of a 12-year-old girl in difficulty in the River Leven, near Balloch Bridge.

“Emergency services attended and searches were carried out. Around 9.45pm, the young girl was recovered from the water. Sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her relatives have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, but the death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”