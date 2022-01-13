Trigger Point, a thriller starring Vicky McClure of Line of Duty, has been given an air date by ITV.

Trigger Point, an ITV thriller starring Vicky McClure from Line of Duty, has an air date.

Adrian Lester, Kerry Godliman, and Cal MacAninch are among the star-studded ensemble.

ITV has announced the premiere date for the new explosive drama starring Vicky McClure from Line of Duty.

The channel has been teasing the thriller with viewers since November of last year, and it has finally revealed that the high-octane series will premiere on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m.

Vicky McClure will play an ex-military bomb disposal expert, Lana Washington, who ITV describes as “reckless and out of control.”

As she deals with a number of improvised explosive devices in London that threaten the UK capital, Lana Washington will be “pushed to breaking point.”

Vicky will be joined by Adrian Lester (Hustle, Life), Mark Stanley (Honour), Warren Brown (Luther), and Eric Shango as fellow ex-military Joel Nutkin, DI Thom Youngblood, Karl Maguire, and Danny.

Sonya Reeves is played by Kerry Godliman (After Life), Lee Robins SCO19 is played by Cal MacAninch (Des, Vigil), Samira Desai SO15 is played by Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders), and Commander Bregman is played by Ralph Ineson (The Capture).

ITV announced the news on Twitter, sharing a new clip of Vicky as Lana wearing safety goggles with a countdown clock flashing across them.

“It’s a date!! Sunday 23rd January 9pm @ITV @HTMTelevision,” Vicky tweeted on Wednesday (January 12).

Last week, the 38-year-old actress shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her set, causing a frenzy among fans who were eager to learn when the new explosive thriller would air.

Line of Duty and Bodyguard writer and creator Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television produced Trigger Point, which was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley.

Vicky has been playing Kate Fleming in the hit BBC series Line of Duty since it premiered in 2012, and she’ll be reuniting with Jed for this brand new series, which will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

On Sunday, January 23, at 9 p.m., Trigger Point will premiere on ITV and ITV Hub.