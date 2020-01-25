Triple J Hottest 100 countdown begins with Tones and I, Billie Eilish and Denzel Curry tipped to win

Australians across the country have begun their long-weekend festivities by letting their hair down for the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown.

The national radio station’s top songs of 2019 – as voted by listeners – was underway at midday on Saturday, with the winner to be crowned by the evening.

The countdown was traditionally held on Australia Day but was moved from its January 26 slot in 2018 after increased debate about changing the country’s national day.

Revellers threw parties, lounged by the pool or hit the beach as they turned up their radios for the best tunes of 2019.

According to the bookies, Australian artist ‘Tones and I’ is tipped to top the annual poll with her hit track Dance Monkey.

However, snapping at the song’s heels is Denzel Curry’s Bulls on Parade, which could be the unlikely contender to take the top position.

The website 100 Warm Tunas, which bills itself as ‘the internet’s most accurate prediction of Triple J’s Hottest 100’, has Denzel’s cover of the Rage Against The Machine classic coming in at number one.

According to Sports Bet, Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy is pegged to make the top five for this year’s countdown.

The betting agency has also said G Flip’s Drink Too Much and Mallrat’s Charlie are contenders for the big numbers.

The past year has been a whirlwind for Toni ‘Tones and I’ Watson, who won Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Breakthrough Artist and Best Independent Release at the ARIA Awards in November.

Dance Monkey reached No. 1 in several countries, including Australia, Canada and the UK. It also reached the top ten of the American Billboard charts.

In Australia, it has topped the ARIA charts for 22 non-consecutive weeks so far.

Music steaming platform Spotify recently announced that Dance Monkey was the ‘most repeated song to come out of the Southern Hemisphere’ in 2019.

The ABC decided to host the countdown on the fourth weekend of January after moving it from Australia Day.

It came after a series of surveys in 2017 found 60 per cent of people were in favour of a change in date.

‘It should be an event that everyone can enjoy together – for both the musicians whose songs make it in and for everyone listening in Australia and around the world,’ the ABC said at the time.