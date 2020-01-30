Tripoli airport closes again after rocket fire

TRIPOLI, Jan 22 – The only functioning airport in Libya’s capital Tripoli closed on Wednesday after rockets were fired towards it, the airport said in a statement.

A plane coming from Tunis trying to land at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport had been diverted to Misrata, a city about 200km (125 miles) east of Tripoli, the airport said on its website.

Mitiga had only reopened on Jan. 14 after months of closure following repeated air strikes, part of a nine-month campaign by eastern forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli from the internationally recognised government. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ahmed Tolba Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)