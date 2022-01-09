TRNC President: Maras reopened in accordance with civil rights.

According to Ersin Tatar, the Greek Cypriot side’s pressure on its citizens not to apply to the Immovable Property Commission is not appropriate behavior.

According to the TRNC’s president, the partial reopening of the Maras region in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TNRC) was done in accordance with civil rights.

Ersin Tatar, who received Novber Ferit Vechi, president of the Immovable Property Commission (TMK), said the commission has a vital role to play.

He emphasized that the Greek Cypriot side’s pressure on its citizens not to apply to the TMK is unethical.

He noted that Maras was reopened with Turkiye’s help, and that the new regulations were shared with the entire world.

“We stated that if an application is submitted, it will be evaluated by the TMK.

The assets in the 3.5 percent pilot region will be returned to the applicants, as decided by the Council of Ministers,” he added.

The reopening of Maras, according to Tatar, is a significant political achievement made possible by the TRNC’s policy.

Maras, or Varosha in Greek, had practically become a ghost town due to its 47-year isolation from the rest of the world.

In October 2020, a portion of the region (roughly 3.5 percent of the total area) was reopened to the public, with visitors welcome from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Maras was abandoned after a UN Security Council resolution in 1984 stated that the town could only be repopulated by its original inhabitants.

Except for Turkish army personnel stationed in the TRNC, entry into the town was prohibited.

Greek Cypriots and other citizens with assets in Maras have been urged by Turkish and TRNC authorities to apply to the Immovable Property Commission.

Dispute that has raged for decades

Despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish Cypriots were forced to retreat into enclaves due to ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s.

After a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 aimed at annexing the island to Greece, Turkiye intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, in 1983, the TRNC was established.

