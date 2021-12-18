Trongate in Glasgow will be transformed into Gotham City for a major Batgirl film shoot.

Glasgow’s Trongate will be transformed into Gotham City for a major Batgirl movie shoot.

Scenes for the HBO film, which began filming a few weeks ago, will be shot in the city center area over the course of 20 days in January…and Ben Affleck may play a role.

Batgirl is currently filming in Glasgow, amid rumors that Ben Affleck, who will play Batman in the HBO superhero film, will be in town at some point.

Following on from Robert Pattison’s The Batman and The Flash, Glasgow will once again play the role of Gotham City, this time to tell the story of the female vigilante, Barbara Gordon, who comic book fans will recognize as the daughter of Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.

And it looks like things are about to pick up a notch with the announcement that the Trongate area will be taken over by the film crew to film scenes for the film – which could give us a chance to see some of the action up close.

The construction of a massive set piece on Parnie Street next to the old TJ Hughes store has already begun, and it has now been confirmed that scenes will be shot over a number of days in the New Year.

The information was revealed in a tweet by Glasgow Print Studio, which advised visitors of changes to their usual entrance location while filming of the blockbuster starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights), JK Simmons (Whiplash), and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) was taking place.

“Please note that Trongate 103 and the surrounding area will be serving as Gotham City for the new Batgirl film,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Please be assured that we will remain open; however, between January 5 and 25, 2022, access may be limited to the Trongate entrance on some occasions.”

The Glasgow City Council website has not yet confirmed any road restrictions, but we’ll let you know as soon as they do.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for Batgirl!