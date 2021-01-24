Trooper killed as India, Pakistan troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC

SRINAGAR, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — An Indian army trooper was killed Thursday in an exchange of fire with Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC), dividing Kashmir, officials said.

The two sides exchanged fire, targeting each other’s positions on LoC in frontier Poonch district, about 180 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Today Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing from across the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector. Our army responded strongly to enemy fire and in the exchange, a soldier was critically wounded who later succumbed to his wounds,” an army official said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued for quite some time.

So for there were no reports of damage caused to the Pakistani side.

The troops of India and Pakistan intermittently exchange fire on LoC and International Border (IB) in Kashmir, despite an agreement in 2003 to observe a ceasefire. However, the cease-fire remains in effect.

New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of resorting to unprovoked firings and violating ceasefire agreements. And both sides maintain their troops gave a befitting reply to the other.

LoC is a de facto border that divides Kashmir into the India- and Pakistan-controlled parts. Enditem