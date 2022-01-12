TRT Deutsch celebrates its second anniversary – Human-centered journalism

TRT Deutsch celebrates its second birthday – Human-centered journalism

TRT Deutsch in Turkiye celebrates its second anniversary despite being targeted by FETO and PKK sympathizers, as well as far-right extremists.

Turkiye’s growing political and economic clout in recent years, far beyond that of a regional power, has resulted in new breakthroughs in a variety of fields.

TRT, Turkiye’s public broadcaster, began broadcasting in a variety of languages, including German, with the goal of providing accurate, reliable, fair, and timely news in German-speaking countries.

TRT Deutsch also became the voice of Turkiye, our compatriots, and the oppressed, raising issues that the mainstream media ignores and providing a platform for those who are silenced by the mainstream media to express themselves.

TRT Deutsch, a channel dedicated to this purpose, debuted in January.

13th, 2020, and has remained undeterred by prejudice or threats for the past two years.

TRT Deutsch, which broadcasts news from Turkey, Europe, and the rest of the world with a focus on Germany, frequently includes broadcasts from other German-speaking countries such as Austria and Switzerland.

TRT Deutsch is watched not only by the Turkish community in Europe, but also by people from all walks of life.

TRT Deutsch has strived to inform its audience in an accurate, serious, and objective manner since its inception, and has had to contend with prejudice in the process.

TRT Deutsch is unique in that it broadcasts the truth about the daily lives of people who are marginalized in the mainstream media.

Far-right and PKK sympathizers threaten broadcasting efforts.

Some circles labeled TRT Deutsch a “propaganda tool” before it began broadcasting.

There were also those who doubted TRT Deutsch’s ability to reach a wider audience than the Turkish community.

However, as events unfolded, it became clear that both of these theories were false.

TRT Deutsch is now followed and read by a wide range of people, and its balanced and high-quality journalism fills a significant void.

TRT Deutsch enraged sympathizers of the terrorist organizations FETO and PKK, as well as extreme right-wing circles, by naming the issues that threaten society and drawing attention to the dangers.

TRT Deutsch was dragged into these circles by the violent elements.

