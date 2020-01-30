Truancy rates in Tasmanian schools TRIPLE but only one case has been prosecuted in two years

Truancy rates have tripled in just one Australian state but only one case has been prosecuted as parents are being let off without ‘consequences’.

Figures released by the Tasmanian Government showed a jump in the number of conciliatory conferences for truancy from 51 to 142 cases.

The sharp increase between 2018 and 2019 resulted in only one person prosecuted in relation to truancy and one Compulsory Schooling Order given by authorities.

The state’s Labor party has hit out at the Liberal government over the data, obtained by The Mercury under Right to Information laws.

‘There are kids not going to school and there doesn’t seem to be any consequences,’ Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said.

Tasmania’s truancy problem is at its worst in years six to nine, according to parliamentary budget estimates heard last year.

The estimates also revealed about three-quarters of students are reintegrated into school following conciliation.

Mr Willie said the figures potentially showed schools were not referring serious truancy cases to the state’s Office of the Education Registrar.

The department is responsible for managing the conciliation conferences.

The conferences were introduced by the Tasmanian Liberal government in 2017 as a way of involving parents and school staff in finding a resolution to non-attendance.

The conference system has been defended by the state government, who said conciliation provided a better alternative to previous Labor policies.

‘Under Labor the only option was to prosecute against truancy. The fact is it took a Liberal government to actually introduce a system that genuinely works with students and families,’ Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff said.