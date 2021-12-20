Truck collides with US military convoy in Bavaria, injuring’several soldiers’.

In a highway accident in Bavaria, a truck collides with a US military convoy, injuring’several soldiers’.

A TRUCK collided with a US military convoy in Bavaria, injuring several soldiers and sending eight to the hospital.

The accident occurred on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in the Oberpfalz, Germany, on Monday, according to German officials.

The US military vehicles were parked on the side of the road when an articulated truck slammed into one of them from behind, according to police.

Three US army vehicles and two fuel tankers were rammed into by a roadside truck full of wood chips.

There were no known injuries among US personnel, according to the military, but eight soldiers were taken to a hospital for precautionary testing.

