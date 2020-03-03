Truck-container collision kills 3 in south Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, March 3 (Xinhua) — A truck crashed into a container truck in Vietnam’s southern Ho Chi Minh City in the early morning of Tuesday, killing three local people and injuring one.

The collision on national road No. 1 in the city’s District 12 killed three people and seriously wounded another in the rice-carrying truck, Vietnam News Agency quoted the municipal traffic police as reporting.

The deaths included a 39-year-old driver and his 58-year-old father, both from southern Tien Giang province, as well as the driver’s assistant, local online newspaper Thanh Nien (Young People) reported.

In the first two months of this year, Vietnam recorded 2,368 traffic accidents which claimed 1,125 lives, seriously injured 689 people and lightly wounded 1,092 others, posting respective year-on-year decreases of 16.1 percent, 17 percent, 15 percent and 19.4 percent, according to the country’s General Statistics Office.

In 2019, a total of 17,626 traffic accidents killed 7,624 people, severely injured 13,624 people and lightly hurt 8,528 others in Vietnam.