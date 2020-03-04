Trudeau urges Canadians to take precautions against COVID-19 challenge

OTTAWA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called on Canadians to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from the threat of the COVID-19.

“This is a moment of real challenge for Canadians and indeed for the world, and we’re all going to be working together to make sure that the impacts are minimized on Canadians,” Trudeau said at an event in Halifax municipality.

The Canadian government continues to monitor “very closely and carefully” developments around the world and make decisions based on science and expert recommendations, Trudeau said.

While other countries have taken different approaches to containing the virus, he is confident in Canada’s current plans, saying they are following the recommendations of the World Health Organization on best paths to respond to the spread of the COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 29 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Canada. Two of them were confirmed on Tuesday in the province of Ontario.

The two latest cases are residents in Greater Toronto Area, who had recent travel history to Iran and Egypt and both have been placed in self-isolation, according to the provincial health department.