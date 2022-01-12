Trudeau wants more research into a proposed health tax on unvaccinated Canadians.

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped short of endorsing a Quebec province plan to levy a tax on unvaccinated residents, noting that strong measures have worked in the past.

But, according to Trudeau, more research is needed because the tax would have to be legal under the Canada Health Act and meet “the rights we all cherish as Canadians.”

“It’s all about the details.

At a press conference in Ottawa, he told reporters, “We need to know exactly what measures they’re putting forward.”

“We’ll need to know the terms and conditions to see if it’ll work.”

With thousands of cases of the omicron variant being reported every day, Quebec is in the midst of a COVID-19 storm, with the risk of hospitalizations overwhelming the health-care system.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced the proposed tax, giving few details but stating that it would be substantial, likely exceeding C(dollar)100 per person.

Only 10% of Quebecers are unvaccinated, but they account for half of the province’s 255 people in intensive care, clogging hospitals.

“Those who refuse to get the shot impose a significant financial burden on the majority of Quebecers,” Legault said.

“All Quebec adults who refuse to get at least a first dose in the coming weeks will be issued a bill.”

Those with a medical reason, he said, will be exempt from the new tax.

Trudeau stated that the federal government has discovered that strong measures are effective in persuading reluctant people to get vaccinated.

“As we’ve said, we’ve taken very strong measures in the past, whether it’s vaccine passports, requirements for travelers, or the requirement that public servants be fully vaccinated,” he said.