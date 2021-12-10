‘Truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’ Neeli Bendapudi says of being named Penn State president-elect.

‘Truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’ Neeli Bendapudi says of being named president-elect of Penn State.

STATE COLLEGE — Neeli Bendapudi understood the significance of the Penn State Board of Trustees’ meeting.

Thursday morning, the stees vote.

Bendapudi was chosen by the Board of Trustees unanimously to succeed president Eric J Barron when he retires in 2022, making her the first woman and first person of color to hold the position at Penn State.

Despite being “humbled, honored, and privileged,” Bendapudi told those watching and listening that she is competitive.

And as she moves from the University of Louisville to Penn State next year, Bendapudi, 58, wants to show that she can lead a university on her own merits.

Bendapudi recognizes that her future position has the potential to open doors for others, but she also recognizes that what she accomplishes in State College will be her ultimate legacy.

“I recognize the symbolic value of the appointment,” Bendapudi said at a news conference Thursday, “but what I truly hope it does is inspire others to pursue the highest office in their chosen field, no matter who they are.”

“I also understand that my ability to advance excellence for every Penn Stater will be judged during my presidency.”

Bendapudi described her appointment as president of Penn State as “truly a lifetime honor,” and she will be the university’s second president.

Bendapudi joined the University of Louisville as provost and executive vice chancellor in April 2018, following a stint as provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas.

Bendapudi emphasized the importance of learning to work as a team during her time at Louisville — the announcement of her departure comes amid some turmoil within the athletic department.

Bendapudi said that despite her title as president, she was never truly on her own, and she wants to stay at Penn State for the long haul.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” Bendapudi said, “because I fully intend to be present here for a long time, God willing.”

“It’s all part of the plan.”



