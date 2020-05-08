Trump accuses China of incompetence

“Someone was stupid”

US President Donald Trump once again blames China for the outbreak of the corona crisis. The virus could have been stopped directly at the source.

US President Donald Trump has once again blamed China for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and accused the country of inability. «It could have been stopped right at the source. It would have been easy, »Trump said Thursday (local time) at the White House in Washington regarding the virus. "But something happened." When asked about his allegations that the pandemic originated in a research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Trump said that a "terrible mistake" may have occurred.

“It was probably incompetence, someone was stupid,” Trump said. With regard to China, he complained: “You didn’t do the job you should have done.” This is unfortunate and has caused the virus to spread worldwide.

Trump has claimed several times that he has evidence that the virus came from that laboratory in Wuhan. So far, however, it has not become more concrete. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said at the weekend that there was significant evidence that the crisis had started in the laboratory. When asked, he said he shouldn’t comment on details.

China vehemently rejects the Washington accusations. These are increasingly burdening the relationship between China and the United States.

Various statements come from the US government. The chief of staff of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milley, made it clear on Tuesday that many questions regarding the origin of the virus have not yet been resolved. So far, the burden of proof has indicated that the virus was not artificially generated and that the outbreak was probably not deliberately caused. The answer to the question of whether the virus came from the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, an animal market or anywhere else was: “We don’t know.” Pompeo also admitted on Wednesday that there was “no certainty whether it started in the laboratory or elsewhere”.

