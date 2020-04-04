Trump adviser Anthony Fauci reports up to 200,000 potential deaths in the United States

On CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke of “millions of possible cases”.

An American infectious disease expert, advisor to Donald Trump on the coronavirus, spoke with caution this Sunday of a range of 100,000 to 200,000 potential deaths in the United States linked to Covid-19.

“Depending on what we see today, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNN of the possible number of deaths. He also spoke of “millions of possible cases”.

Cautious, the director of the national institute of infectious diseases wanted to recall that the models were always based on different assumptions. “They give the worst and the best of scenarios. And generally the reality is somewhere in the middle,” he said. “Among the illnesses I have worked on, I have never seen a worst-case model. They are always overestimated,” he added.

125,000 positive cases in the country

According to Johns Hopkins University, the count of which references, nearly 125,000 Covid-19 positive cases have been officially reported so far in the United States, a record worldwide. The number of deaths (2,191) has almost doubled since Wednesday.

The University of Washington medical school predicts a peak in the epidemic around mid-April in the United States, with death rates stagnating around 80,000 as of June, following the current trajectory. According to their model, this number increases from a minimum of 38,000 deaths to a maximum of 162,000. In comparison, the flu killed 34,000 people in the country during the epidemic in 2018-2019.