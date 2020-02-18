Trump and Melania arrive at Daytona 500 with Air Force One flyover and take a race track lap

The First Couple arrived at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday to attend to Daytona 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious race – which had to be postponed after just 20 laps had been completed due to heavy rain.

Donald Trump came in hot with a dramatic, low Air Force One flyover of the Daytona International Speedway, where around 100,000 fans are gathered for the annual race. The flyover was aired live.

He took his campaign to the race to fire up voters in the swing state of Florida, taking a lap around the race track in his presidential limousine ‘The Beast’ along with some of the other iconic presidential vehicles.

Before the rain dampened the festivities, Trump was able to deliver the iconic command to drivers, telling them ‘start your engines.’

But 20 laps in, a heavy rain began to fall at the 2.5-mile, high-banked oval, and out came the yellow, and then red flags. NASCAR officials announced the rest of the race was rescheduled for Monday, with a start time of 4pm.

After the Beast’s lap around the race track, Trump delivered a pre-race Grand Marshal Speech to the crowd and was joined on-stage by first lady Melania Trump.

‘The Daytona 500 is a legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years. The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motor sports. But NASCAR fans, never forget, that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country,’ he said to a cheering stadium.

At several points during the remarks, Melania smiled and clapped with the crowd.

The president spent much of his four-minute speech honoring gold star families, newly enlisted service members, those who currently serve in the military and veterans.

From the Victory Lane, Trump said drivers would compete to stand where he is as the winner will be presented with the Harley J. Earl Trophy, which he said was ‘pure American glory.’

The ramp up in his nationwide reelection effort comes after his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

The president took a literal victory lap by parading ‘The Beast’ around the race track as he appeared before a crowd of about 100,000 NASCAR fans.

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s most prestigious race. ‘Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT!’ Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Many people in Trump’s conservative base are NASCAR fans, and Trump’s campaign is taking advantage of the president’s appearance to fly an aerial banner near the speedway and run a television ad during the Fox broadcast of the race.

‘NASCAR fans are patriots who support the president in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race,’ 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

The 30-second ad says that America has ‘raced’ under President Trump’s leadership.

‘Millions of new jobs, rising wages, record-low unemployment, securing our border, protecting our country and respecting our veterans,’ are listed as some of those accomplishments.

The ad ends with the narrator pledging: ‘The best is yet to come.’

Previous presidents who have attended NASCAR events at the speedway include Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. But Trump is the first president to ever be named Grand Marshal.

Florida is one of a handful of US states that swing between Democrats and Republicans in presidential elections.

Trump won the state in his race against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, earning just 1.2 per cent more votes than her.

Trump and first lady Melania also consider Florida, where he owns several golf courses and a home, their primary residence.

The president plans a fundraising swing and political rallies in western states later this week.

While the president was en route to Daytona International Speedway, he tweeted about his coveted border wall.

He said a new report was ‘fake’ that said part of the wall fell over due to poor construction, and instead excused the malfunction with the weather conditions that made the ground too wet for the newly poured concrete foundation.

‘Last week the Fake News said that a section of our powerful, under construction, Southern Border Wall ‘fell over’, trying to make it sound terrible, except the reason was that the concrete foundation was just poured & soaking wet when big winds kicked in. Quickly fixed ‘forever,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.