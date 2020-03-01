Trump calls on Bloomberg to end his ‘joke of a campaign’ to not chip away at Biden’s votes after former VP’s South Carolina win

With former VP Joe Biden’s campaign back from the dead after a landslide South Carolina win, US President Donald Trump appealed to another Democratic hopeful, Mike Bloomberg, to drop out of the race for the sake of Biden.

Shortly after the South Carolina primary exit polls pointed to a convincing victory for Biden in the fourth and final early voting contest ahead of Super Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to send a ‘congratulatory’ message, taking aim at fellow billionaire Bloomberg in the process.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign,” Trump tweeted, urging Bloomberg, who is staking everything on Super Tuesday, to call it quits so he doesn’t ruin Biden’s chances.

After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!

Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Still to pass a single test in the Democratic primary race, Bloomberg has pumped over half a billion dollars into his campaign, a large chunk spent on prime-time TV advertising. The former New York City mayor’s debate performances have also left many unimpressed.

Trump’s call was echoed by one of his most vocal critics – MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough – who said Bloomberg “will be responsible for Bernie’s victory” if he does not drop out of the race and start “running ads for Joe Biden.”

Mike Bloomberg can stop Bernie Sanders by dropping out of the race and running ads for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. If he does not, Michael Bloomberg will be responsible for Bernie’s victory. That will be his legacy. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 1, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!