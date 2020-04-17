Trump comes with a winding down directive for US corona measures

President Trump has presented a directive to phase out corona measures. “We are restarting our lives,” Trump said at a news conference. In doing so, he said it will be “a gradual process”.

The directive advises US governors to phase out the measures in three stages, once the virus has spread for two weeks. Another condition is that hospitals must have a solid testing program that tests healthcare workers to see if they have had the virus. Furthermore, there must be sufficient test locations and healthcare personnel must have sufficient protective equipment.

The plan is to get the badly hit American economy back on track. In less than a month, 14 percent of the workforce has been made redundant. That amounts to 22 million people.

The stages

In the first phase of the relaxation, no more than ten people may come together if distance rules cannot be guaranteed. Hospitals may again provide non-acute care, but schools remain closed. Bars will also remain closed, but restaurants, stadiums and places of worship can open again, provided they adhere to strict distance rules.

In the second phase, groups of up to 50 people are allowed to reunite. Schools open and travel is allowed again. In the third phase, people are allowed to return to work without restrictions.

Governors are free, according to Trump, to adapt the measures to the circumstances. Governors can also determine the duration of each phase. In any case, there should be enough time between phases to ensure that the virus does not emerge. Trump said 29 out of 50 states can open “relatively quickly.”