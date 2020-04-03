Trump comments for the first time on the feared number of fatalities

AAmerica’s President Donald Trump fears that the coronavirus crisis in the United States could kill 100,000 people. If we can limit the death toll to 100,000 through the containment measures we have taken, “then we have all done a good job together,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Sunday evening local time. “That’s a terrible number.” Trump referred to a study published on March 16 by the Imperial College in London, which estimates that there are 2.2 million in the United States – but without measures to contain the virus. The president justified the extension of his government’s protective measures.

Trump announced on Sunday that social distancing policies that applied until March 30 should apply until April 30. Trump had recently expressed a willingness to return to normal operations on April 12th in the United States on Easter Sunday. On Sunday, he said, “We can expect to get better by June 1st.”

Trump also expects the number of deaths in the corona crisis nationwide to peak in two weeks. The better the guidelines were followed, “the faster this nightmare will end,” Trump said.

Doctor Deborah Birx of the Coronavirus Working Group at the White House said that containment measures predicted 80,000-160,000 deaths in America, potentially over 200,000. “This model fully assumes that we will continue to do exactly what we do.” She added, “We hope these models are not quite right. That we can do better than these predictions are. “