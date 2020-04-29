Trump coronavirus briefings mainly attack media, analysis shows

President Trump has spent a total of two hours attacking the media and Democrats over the course of the coronavirus briefings, analysis in two reports states.

According to studies of the press conferences, Trump has devoted a total of 45 minutes to praising his own response to the crisis, while speaking for just four-and-a-half minutes on the victims of the pandemic.

Both the Washington Post and the New York Times found the daily meetings were dominated by the president, with much less time given to the medical experts.

Even Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, has so far got less than half the time Trump takes up at the podium, using around 60 per cent of the briefings for his own rambling diatribes.

The Post analyzed the 35 briefings held since March 16 and discovered the president spoke for more than 28 hours across all those conferences.

Between April 6 and April 24, Trump spoke for 13 hours – more than twice as long as Dr Deborah Birx, who oversees the administration’s virus response, at six hours.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s leading infectious disease expert, spoke for just over two hours, while Mike Pence spoke for about five-and-a-half hours.

The total times for individual officials are taken over a series of briefings and do not represent the length of individual conferences.

Trump’s appearance at the daily briefings has become more and more controversial, culminating in his request for the medical experts to research if disinfectant and UV light could be used as a treatment.

The future of the press conferences was thrown into doubt at the weekend when Trump threatened to cancel them via Twitter in a flurry of angry tweets attacking the media.

It came after the president stormed out a briefing after just 22 minutes in an apparent row over the positioning of a CNN reporter he had clashed with at an earlier conference.

Despite the threat to no longer take part in briefings, saying they were ‘not worth the time and effort’, Trump spoke from the Rose Garden at the White House yesterday, addressing the damaged the outbreak has done to the US and the rest of the world and suggesting a bill for the cost might be sent to China.

Today Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said it was ‘probably a good idea’ that the White House shorten the briefings.

When asked by the Washington Post, he replied: ‘Certainly, what the American people are most interested in is the advice from health professionals about how to conduct their daily lives safely.’

Senate majority whip, John Thune, similarly said the briefings should focus on health officials such as like Dr Fauci.

He said: ‘I would say for any politician that you know, on a subject like this, you definitely want to give the experts the microphone and the platform as much as possible.

‘One of the keys of being a good leader is surrounding yourself with people who have the knowledge and expertise and can kind of talk people through what we’re going through.’

There is currently no briefing on the president’s schedule today, but that’s no guarantee one will not take place as yesterday’s briefing was canceled then re-scheduled.

The Post’s analysis of the briefings also found that Trump answered questions addressed to someone else on the stage more than a third of the time, including queries that had already been answered by the intended official.

When Trump was on stage himself, his time was taken up with attacks against Democrats, being mentioned roughly 30 minutes.

Anger at the media lasted for around 25 minutes, governors were mentioned for more than 22 minutes and China – including travel bans – received nearly 21 minutes of the commander-in-chief’s ire.

Around 45 minutes was spent praising himself and the Trump administration, including three times in which he played videos featuring support for the president.

Just four-and-a-half minutes were spent expressing condolences for coronavirus victims, the reports state.

Trump mentioned America’s coronavirus testing capacity in 14 per cent of his comments and the nation’s ventilator supply 12 per cent of the time.

The New York Times released a report on Sunday that reviewed more than 260,000 words spoken by Trump during the pandemic since March 9.

It also found that self-congratulations occurred in roughly 600 examples, while empathy or national unity 160 times.

The Times also alleged there were at least 130 examples of falsehoods or exaggerations used by Trump – adding up to some 47 minutes.

This time included promoting the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a prospective coronavirus treatment in at least eight of his comments, despite there being no conclusive medical evidence to support its use to tackle the disease.

A New York state Health Department trial last week suggested patients treated with hydroxychloroquine have no better chance of survival than those who do not receive the drug.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also warned against using the anti-malaria drug on virus patients outside of hospitals or clinical trials.

Coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million in the US on Monday and deaths were more than 56,000.