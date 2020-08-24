Trump Criticized After Accusing FDA Of Delaying Coronavirus Vaccine To Manipulate Election

Trump came under fire after he tweeted out a message suggesting that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was intentionally delaying a vaccine for the coronavirus to manipulate the upcoming presidential election.

On Sunday morning, #TrumpsVaccineIsALie was trending on Twitter after upset voters called out the president for making up false claims about a potential vaccine.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!” Trump tweeted on Saturday. He tagged FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn.

However, Twitter wasn’t convinced that the FDA was purposely withholding the vaccine to rig the presidential election.

“Proper testing of a vaccine should not be rushed to help an election of a madman. #trumpsvaccineisalie,” one voter wrote.

Another Twitter user added, “Anyone with a decent education knows there is no quick vaccine coming and #TrumpsVaccineIsALie. Even if we get a vaccine at some point, it will be like the Flu Vaccine, only 70% effective at best.”

Meanwhile, one person suggested that election day would hold the solution to the coronavirus. “Trump is the virus- November 3rd is the cure. #Trumpsvaccineisalie,” the individual wrote.

Although Trump has made statements suggesting that a vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, CNN reported that his claim contradicted what the experts have said.

On Saturday, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization revealed that employees are working quickly to deliver a vaccine for the coronavirus but can “only move as fast as the science allows us.”

“We are confident everyone is moving as fast as possible to ensure any vaccine or new therapy is both safe and effective for patients to use,” Rich Masters, a spokesperson for the lobbying group, said in a statement.