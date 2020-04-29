Trump defeat would be negative for markets

Amit Kumar, equity portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said a result other than President Trump’s reelection to the United States this year is likely to cause headwinds in the financial markets. If Trump wins, things will likely stay essentially the way they are now. Corporate taxes are expected to remain low and provide a boost to the US economy, he said.

On the other hand “A chairmanship of Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders risks being a headwind for economic growth and translating into tighter regulation,” warns the co-grantor of the Threadneedle (Lux) American Extended Alph fund .

The health care sector, he said, was already under pressure in the run-up to the election, as Warren and Sanders at the presidency would likely expand public health insurance for older, disabled American citizens – called Medicare.

Elizabeth Warren also said she wants to take a hard line towards big tech companies and regulate the financial sector more strictly. “The market assumes that the two sectors would be disadvantaged under a president Warren,” added Amit Kumar.

Overall, Columbia Threadneedle is quite positive about the outlook for the U.S. economy and U.S. stocks. Although the political risk remains high, the economic signals encourage optimism.

“We believe that the world’s PMIs have almost reached bottom,” said the grantor. In addition, an easing of global monetary policy should have a positive effect. “This, combined with the fact that the US yield curve is no longer reversed, should support sentiment.”

Columbia Threadneedle therefore expects US economic growth in 2020 to be in the long-term trend range of 1.5 to 2%. “At the same time, growth in corporate profits should return to a positive average figure, in accordance with historical averages, after remaining negative in 2018.”