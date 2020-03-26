Trump eager to lift restrictions despite accelerating cases in the United States

The United States is now the third country most affected by the number of recorded cases, behind China and Italy.

Donald Trump expressed his impatience with the health crisis on Tuesday and said he was banking on a “rapid” lifting of restrictions by mid-April, despite the sharp acceleration in deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States.

“We have to go back to work, much sooner than people think,” the president said on Fox News. While conceding that the restrictions would last a little longer than the initial fifteen days, he promised to “reopen” the country “quickly”.

“I would love to reopen by Easter”, which falls this year on April 12, he then said on several occasions, assuring, despite the reservations of many scientists and local officials, that this deadline was realistic provided that people go back to work “practicing social distancing”.

The Republican billionaire had resolved to issue very strict recommendations a week ago. But while 40% of the American population is confined to their home or about to be – restrictions vary from state to state – he now does not hide his fear of seeing these draconian measures and the ” stop the activity go on forever. The Pentagon itself has been less optimistic in counting on “several months” of crisis, with a return to normal around June-July only in the United States.

New epicenter

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday that the United States could soon overtake Europe and become the new global epicenter of the pandemic. “We are seeing a very strong acceleration in the number of cases in the United States,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

The United States counted this Tuesday at the beginning of the afternoon 600 dead and more than 50,000 officially declared cases of Covid-19, according to the count of the Johns Hopkins University, which refers. This now makes it the third country in number of recorded cases, behind China and Italy, with an American epicenter in New York, where the majority of deaths are recorded.

In New York State, “the rate of new infections doubles every three days,” warned its governor Andrew Cuomo, on the front line against the pandemic in the largest American city, cultural and economic heart of the country. “It is a drastic increase,” he insisted, estimating that the epidemic could reach its peak there “within 14 to 21 days”, sooner than expected.

This state of nearly 20 million inhabitants is therefore preparing for the worst and continues to demand medical equipment from the federal government, starting with thousands of respirators. It has also increased the need for additional hospital beds, to 140,000, while a first emergency hospital should be operational within about eight days in Manhattan.

“Suicides by the thousands” in the event of an economic crisis

Despite this race against the clock, the President of the United States has therefore immediately confirmed a new change in tone distilled in recent days. After saying he was “at war” last week against this “invisible enemy”, Donald Trump returns to his original words when he was accused by many experts of minimizing the threat. He therefore began to compare the current pandemic to the seasonal flu.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people every year from the flu, and we don’t stop the country,” he said in his long interview on Fox News, reiterating his fear. to see “the remedy be worse than the evil”.

“You can destroy a country by closing it this way,” he said, adding that “a severe recession or depression” could kill more people than the epidemic, especially if the economic crisis were to lead to ” thousands of suicides “.

President Trump urges Congress to find “IMMEDIATELY” an agreement on a major plan to revive the world’s largest economy, as he tweeted Tuesday in capital letters. And the negotiations, after four days of intense negotiations, seemed on the point of being successful.