Trump Escorted Out Of Press Conference By Secret Service After Shooting Outside White House

President Donald Trump on Monday evening was abruptly escorted by the Secret Service from his COVID-19 press conference after reports of a shooting outside the White House.

Trump was taken out of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room and into the Oval Office for about nine minutes.

When Trump returned to the podium for the briefing, he confirmed there was a shooting but did not disclose specifics.

“There was a shooting — law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone — and the suspect is on the way to the hospital,” Trump said.

Trump said the Secret Service had shot the suspect outside the premises of White House, near the fence.

“You were surprised, I was surprised also,” Trump said. The shooting reportedly occurred on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, after the gunman opened fire on a non-White House employee. In response, the Secret Service fired back at the suspect.

“It’s unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It’s not something that’s unique,” Trump said.

Lockdowns are not uncommon at the White House. During protests outside the White House in May, Trump was escorted to the building’s underground bunker to shelter in place temporarily.