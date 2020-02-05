Trump family dominate Mar-a-Lago area in property deals worth nearly a quarter-of-a-billion

Donald Trump and his family have traded in $224.6million worth of property deals around the vicinity of the President’s beloved Mar-a-Lago club.

The 73-year-old president escapes to his is exclusive Florida club – nicknamed the Winter White House – as often as he can. But it’s not just Trump who has an affinity for the Palm Beach area.

Within just a few blocks, the President and his family have been buying – and even trading between them -properties worth tens of millions over the last 35 years, DailyMailTV can reveal.

The buying spree began when Trump bought Mar-a-Lago for just $8million in 1985 in a bargain deal for the luxury members’ club, golf course, tennis courts, pools and beach.

According to Forbes, the property is now valued at $160million.

Donald Trump later scooped up two properties within spitting distance of Mar-a-Lago in shrewd property deals, both in 1993, which he still owns today.

Trump bought a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $1.6million, which is now worth $10million, and sits next door to his club.

For the last two years, it’s been advertised for rent on the Trump International Realty website for $84,000-a-month.

Another three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode on Woodbridge Road, which lies directly behind Mar-a-Lago, was purchased for $700,000 and is now valued at $3.5million.

It’s not known what Trump has done with this property and appears to be vacant.

The President also owned another property on Woodbridge Road, which he then sold to his sister, retired circuit appeals judge Maryanne Trump Barry, for $1.7million in 2002.

Maryanne and her son, neuropsychologist David Desmond, combined the property Donald sold her with a lot next door, razed both houses, and built a new residence, which Desmond occupied with his writer wife, Lisa.

The couple sold that property in 2015 for $8.9million.

Maryanne also bought a white waterfront eight-bedroom mansion in 2014 for $11.5million and then sold it to her nephews – Trump’s sons – Donald Jr and Eric in 2018 for a knockdown price of $18.5million, when it had been on the market for $23million.

The pair renovated the place and, a couple of months later, put it out for $100,000-a-month rent, which makes it the third highest rental property in Palm Beach.

After doing one sister a favor, POTUS gave another sibling, Elizabeth Trump Grau, a foot on the property ladder, as they jointly purchased a three-bedroom house, also on Woodbridge Road, for $1.7million in 2001.

tThe home was transferred solely to Grau in 2007, who still owns it today.

In 1994, two years after her divorce from Donald, Ivana Trump bought a $4.4million house dubbed Concha Marina, one of Palm Beach’s most historical oceanfront properties, half-a-mile from Mar-a-Lago.

The 1920s house was sold for $16.6million in 2014.

Maybe a veiled reference to the split from her brash realtor spouse, Ivana also purchased a smaller five-bed, six-bath property on Via Palma and christened the Mediterranean-influenced home as ‘Solo Mio’, which translates to ‘Mine Alone’.

Trump rubber-stamped his affection for Mar-a-Lago last September when he changed his primary residence from his native Manhattan to his Florida club, and tweeted: ‘I cherish New York despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.’

This will give him a credible excuse to spend even more time at the stunning golf resort, which his detractors claim costs the US taxpayer a fortune.

Since he was sworn in as president January 2017, Trump has spent 117 days at Mar-a-Lago, costing $53.456million in flights alone, according to the website trumpgolfcount.com.

The site claims that, in total, his 244 visits to golf clubs since his inauguration have so far cost the taxpayer $124million.

Businessmen will argue that it’s the best time to conduct deals, but that isn’t the case with Trump, as most of his golf partners have been sports stars.

He’s played only nine times with fellow politicians – all of which are Republicans and staunch Trump allies – and a further 17 times with business executives. He’s played just once against a fellow world leader – Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

But these figures are dwarfed by the 34 times he’s strode onto the green with sporting legends.

Rather than discuss global affairs, Trump would much rather play with some of the golfing greats such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy.