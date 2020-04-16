Trump is right about WHO

P.resident Trump announced that it would stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO) pending an investigation into how the agency was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The White House based its decision on a series of misleading statements by WHO and on the exuberant praise of Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus to the Chinese government. (Not by chance, China supported Tedros’ offer to lead the organization in 2017.)

Critics accuse Trump of scapegoating WHO for government failure, while others warn that fundraising will weaken efforts to fight the pandemic. You are wrong on both counts.

It’s no secret that the White House started fighting coronavirus late. Trump downplayed the disease threat, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for an outbreak, and we criticized him for it. However, this obviously does not justify the World Health Organization. We found his mistakes last week.

Tedros opposed Trump’s correct decision to impose travel restrictions on China, claiming that this would “increase fear and little stigma for public health benefits” – a stark contrast to his respectful statements about China’s response. In mid-January, the WHO announced that, despite numerous reports to the contrary, “there is no clear evidence of a transmission of the novel corona virus from person to person”. The Chinese parrot of misinformation was not enough: He praised the Chinese Communist Party for “setting a new standard for outbreak control.” Later, Tedros raised WHO colleagues’ objections and delayed declaring an emergency in the area of ​​public health that cost the world valuable time to prepare for the pandemic.

With no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19, information is our most valuable resource in combating this pandemic. Policy makers need to calibrate their responses based on data collected domestically and received from abroad. In its capacity as an intermediary for the international exchange of information, the WHO should examine and disseminate data from its 194 member states. The organization fell for this most basic task by buying Chinese spin from wholesale.

The story goes on

Some argue that withholding our funding from WHO – $ 400 million a year – will hamper their international aid efforts. This is a legitimate concern, but the wrongdoings by the WHO itself have hampered the fight against the pandemic at a critical stage. In any case, US pandemic funding does not depend on a single multilateral bureaucracy. In fact, the United States has already spent over $ 500 million on foreign aid to fight the pandemic – around 25 percent of the WHO’s annual budget – in addition to existing contributions to multilateral and non-governmental organizations. During the 60-day safekeeping of funds to WHO, the White House says it will channel resources to public health programs that are not affected by Chinese influence. While the White House is conducting its investigation, WHO will keep most of its substantial resources. In the meantime, it is rightly undergoing closer international scrutiny as it appears to be involved in China’s cover-up of the coronavirus.

The more the World Health Organization surrenders to Chinese soft power, the less effective – and the less worthy of our support – it will be. The White House is rightly putting serious pressure to review this trend.

More from National Review