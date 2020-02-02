Trump Middle East peace plan will fail: Palestinian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations (UN) Riyad Mansour on Wednesday said that the Middle East peace plan revealed Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump, which called for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” will fail.

“We believe that the Trump plan, (or) the Trump-(Benjamin) Netanyahu plan, which is an attempt to destroy the national rights of the Palestinian people, will fail,” Mansour told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

Any changes to the borders of 1967 cannot be agreed to, without the approval of the parties through negotiation and addressing the rights of the refugees on the basis of international law and Resolution 194, he added.

Mansour thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for issuing a “strong” statement Tuesday, saying that “The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution of Israel and Palestine has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.”

“We expect that to be the position of the international community,” the Palestinian envoy said.

Noting the plan is not a peace plan, Mansour said that “it is a plan, the farthest away from peace.”

“It is a plan to destroy the national aspiration of the Palestinian people of fulfilling their inalienable rights to self-determination to statehood, and resolving the rights of the refugees,” he added.

Trump revealed the 80-page plan at the White House along with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that it proposes a “realistic” two-state solution.