Trump nominated for second term at 2020 Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term on Monday at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump arrived at the Charlotte Convention Center on Monday afternoon, where over 300 delegates met in person for a roll call vote to formally nominate him and Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 Republican presidential ticket.

Speaking to the delegates, Trump focused on his administration’s response to the pandemic and lashed out at Democrats who held their national convention virtually last week and some media outlets’ coverage of the RNC.

Trump will deliver an acceptance speech on Thursday night from the White House South Lawn. Enditem