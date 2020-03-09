Trump plans to meet with Brazil’s Bolsonaro on this…

WASHINGTON, March 6 – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he will meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida this weekend.

Trump announced the meeting while speaking to reporters at the White House, saying the two leaders would have dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump did not offer any other details.

Sources had earlier said the meeting was in the works, and one person familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that Bolsonaro said he was “called” by Trump. “He wanted to have dinner,” Trump told reporters.

The meeting is expected to be closed to the press without any public statements, two others sources said.

A preliminary schedule for Bolsonaro’s U.S. visit had shown the Brazilian conservative president would be in Florida from Saturday to Tuesday, including a meeting with a senior U.S. military official, an investor seminar and visit to a plant run by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey in Washington and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia Editing by Paul Simao)