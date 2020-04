Donald Trump has used a White House press briefing on coronavirus to play a campaign-style video attacking the media. The video comprised clips from Trump’s preferred network, Fox News, praising his record on the pandemic. CNN and MSCNB cut away from the briefing, calling the video ‘propaganda’. At the rest of the briefing an agitated Trump angrily lashed out at reporters for questioning his response and insisted ‘everything we did was right’ while the media was ‘guilty’