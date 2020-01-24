Trump praises China’s strong coronavirus containment efforts as death toll climbs to 41 with more cases confirmed in Europe & US

US President Donald Trump has commended his Chinese counterpart for his country’s quick response to a rapidly moving coronavirus outbreak, as additional cases of the illness are confirmed in Europe and the US.

The fatality count jumped by another 15 on Friday to 41 in total, with most of the deaths involving elderly patients with preexisting conditions, all of them in China. Despite the quickly climbing disease toll – which has sickened over 1,000 worldwide since last month – Chinese health officials said on Friday that they had cured the first patient of the illness, who was discharged from a hospital in Shanghai after 6 days.

180 new cases of #WuhanCoronavirus infection were confirmed in #Hubei Province, with 15 deaths all in #Wuhan; total number of infected patients rose to 729 with 39 deaths in the province, local health authority released on 5:01am Saturday local time. https://t.co/SZ98qVlYQdpic.twitter.com/OEZnh2V0r1 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 24, 2020

With the second infection confirmed in the US and three more in France, President Trump extended gratitude to Xi Jinping for Beijing’s aggressive efforts to contain the novel coronavirus – dubbed 2019-nCoV – which include tight travel restrictions over some 20 million citizens across 10 Chinese cities.

“The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency,” Trump said. “In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

The second case in the US was confirmed earlier on Friday in Chicago, with 63 more patients still under monitoring. Two US senators, however, told reporters that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could soon confirm a third American patient.

The first diagnoses in Europe were announced around the same time, with three infections observed in France – one in Bordeaux, another in Paris, while the location of the third has yet to be disclosed. All three patients had traveled to China recently, according to French officials

With its epicenter in the city of Wuhan, the virus has now spread to 29 of China’s 31 provinces. Cases have also been confirmed in Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Nepal and South Korea, as well as the US and France, with suspected infections in several other countries. Officials in all of the affected nations have implemented screenings at airports and border crossings in hopes of catching carriers before they can transmit the illness further.

